Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) Short Interest Update

Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,900 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the June 30th total of 40,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of Key Tronic stock opened at $6.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.76. The firm has a market cap of $73.06 million, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.68. Key Tronic has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $10.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Get Key Tronic alerts:

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $134.60 million during the quarter. Key Tronic had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 4.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTCC. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Key Tronic in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Key Tronic in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Key Tronic by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 10,644 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Key Tronic by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Key Tronic by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 11,367 shares during the last quarter. 42.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Tronic Company Profile

Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co, provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.