Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) Short Interest Update

Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,900 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the June 30th total of 40,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Shares of Key Tronic stock opened at $6.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.76. The firm has a market cap of $73.06 million, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.68. Key Tronic has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $10.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $134.60 million during the quarter. Key Tronic had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 4.69%.
Key Tronic Company Profile
Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co, provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services.
