KeyCorp Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Extra Space Storage in a report issued on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.56. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.61 EPS.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The firm had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis.

EXR has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.36.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $175.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.88. Extra Space Storage has a 12 month low of $97.40 and a 12 month high of $177.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXR. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 361.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 11,433 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total value of $618,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,405.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $12,410,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 96,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,146,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,581 shares of company stock valued at $15,574,459 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.76%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.