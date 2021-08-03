KGHM Polska Miedz (OTCMKTS:KGHPF) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KGHM Polska Miedz (OTCMKTS:KGHPF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
KGHM Polska Miedz stock opened at $49.55 on Monday. KGHM Polska Miedz has a 12 month low of $49.55 and a 12 month high of $54.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.66.
KGHM Polska Miedz Company Profile
