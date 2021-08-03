KGHM Polska Miedz (OTCMKTS:KGHPF) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KGHM Polska Miedz (OTCMKTS:KGHPF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

KGHM Polska Miedz stock opened at $49.55 on Monday. KGHM Polska Miedz has a 12 month low of $49.55 and a 12 month high of $54.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.66.

KGHM Polska Miedz Company Profile

KGHM Polska Miedz SA mines, produces, and sells copper, precious metals, and non-ferrous metals in Poland and internationally. It offers copper cathodes, wire rods, Cu-Ofe and Cu-Ag wires, and granule products; silver in bullion bar and granule forms; gold bars; molybdenum; ammonium perrhenate, metallic rhenium, and rhenium powder; and lead, sulphuric acid, copper and nickel sulphate, and selenium products, as well as platinum, palladium, and rock salt.

