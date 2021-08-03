Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) Short Interest Update

Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the June 30th total of 1,220,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

In other news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 69,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $473,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $367,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,894,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,389,407.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,600 shares of company stock worth $1,207,680. 13.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Kindred Biosciences alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 27.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 124,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 214.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 75,666 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,999,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,902,000 after buying an additional 13,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIN traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.21. 1,091,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,376. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.09. Kindred Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 12.07 and a quick ratio of 12.07.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 million. Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 19.96%. On average, analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KIN. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Kindred Biosciences from $9.25 to $15.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Lake Street Capital downgraded Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Kindred Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. HC Wainwright downgraded Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $9.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses.

See Also: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Kindred Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kindred Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.