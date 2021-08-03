Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 42.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,546 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWBI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 383.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $322,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Furman sold 1,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $46,280.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,132.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,636 shares of company stock worth $772,731. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SWBI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Cowen boosted their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $24.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.06. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $39.61.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.80 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 88.85% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This is a boost from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is currently 7.06%.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

