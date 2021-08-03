Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $221,000 Stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 61.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,066 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Fastly in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FSLY opened at $47.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.96. Fastly, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.47 and a fifty-two week high of $136.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 11.88 and a quick ratio of 11.88.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.10). Fastly had a negative net margin of 43.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $84.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.15 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $42,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,288.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 520,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.58 per share, with a total value of $22,141,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 180,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,770,036 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

FSLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fastly has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.69.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

