Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 136.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter.

iShares US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $106.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.79. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.33 and a fifty-two week high of $107.99.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

