Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,936 TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 7.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,276,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,564 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 950.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,911 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 166.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,636,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,074 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,287,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,249,000 after acquiring an additional 834,078 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 42,001.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 646,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,096,000 after acquiring an additional 645,142 shares during the period. 5.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TTE stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,848. The company has a market cap of $118.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.41.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 7.97%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.34%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated an “average” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TotalEnergies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.43.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.