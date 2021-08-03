Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $19.98

Shares of Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.98 and last traded at $19.98, with a volume of 2447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.30.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinnate Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kinnate Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.96.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). Research analysts predict that Kinnate Biopharma Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNTE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,833,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

About Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE)

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

