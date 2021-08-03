Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Given a $9.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a $9.50 target price on Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KGC. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Kinross Gold from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.71.

NYSE:KGC opened at $6.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.86. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of $5.98 and a 1-year high of $10.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KGC. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the second quarter worth about $149,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the second quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

