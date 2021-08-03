Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) Price Target Raised to C$59.00

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial to C$59.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KL. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight Capital cut their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$95.00 to C$77.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$62.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$77.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$66.92.

TSE KL traded up C$1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$54.65. 489,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,073. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$50.69. Kirkland Lake Gold has a one year low of C$40.07 and a one year high of C$76.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.96.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$698.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$686.88 million. Analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.3364471 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Darin Matthew Smith purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$53.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$33,231.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

