Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) PT Raised to C$59.00

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) had its price target lifted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 7.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eight Capital reduced their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$95.00 to C$77.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$77.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a C$50.00 target price (down previously from C$51.00) on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kirkland Lake Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$66.92.

TSE KL traded up C$1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$54.75. The company had a trading volume of 484,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,073. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$50.69. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 1-year low of C$40.07 and a 1-year high of C$76.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.55 billion and a PE ratio of 15.96.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$698.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$686.88 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.3364471 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Darin Matthew Smith purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$53.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$33,231.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

