Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) announced its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 0.68%. Kite Realty Group Trust updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.290-$1.350 EPS.

KRG stock opened at $19.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $23.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 199.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KRG shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

