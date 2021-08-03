KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target Raised to $398.00 at Citigroup

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $380.00 to $398.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of KLA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. KLA has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $344.88.

Get KLA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $345.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. KLA has a one year low of $171.31 and a one year high of $359.69. The company has a market cap of $53.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. As a group, research analysts expect that KLA will post 17.15 EPS for the current year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.74%.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total value of $4,649,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,187,764.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary B. Moore acquired 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $301.02 per share, with a total value of $113,484.54. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,017 shares in the company, valued at $3,617,357.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,136 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,334. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in KLA by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $878,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.