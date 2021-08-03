Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.17

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$5.17 and last traded at C$5.10, with a volume of 320583 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Knight Therapeutics to C$7.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$6.75 to C$7.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.50 price objective on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Knight Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.88.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$640.89 million and a P/E ratio of 14.07.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$46.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$52.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Knight Therapeutics Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Ross Goodman purchased 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.24 per share, with a total value of C$94,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 555,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,910,757.12. Insiders purchased a total of 38,400 shares of company stock worth $202,320 over the last three months.

About Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD)

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

