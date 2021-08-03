KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

KNBE traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.57. The stock had a trading volume of 29,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,281. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.81. KnowBe4 has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $36.67.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KnowBe4 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

