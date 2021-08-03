Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL trimmed its position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,521 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 185.9% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PHG. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke Philips presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE PHG opened at $46.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $44.24 and a 52-week high of $61.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.66.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

