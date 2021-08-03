Kontoor Brands (KTB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Kontoor Brands has set its FY21 guidance at $3.70-3.80 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at 3.700-3.800 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $651.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.75 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 440.68%. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kontoor Brands to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE KTB opened at $55.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.89. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

In other Kontoor Brands news, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $432,632.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,130.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kontoor Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

