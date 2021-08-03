Kornit Digital (KRNT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $69.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.67 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kornit Digital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $131.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 388.71 and a beta of 1.84. Kornit Digital has a one year low of $53.17 and a one year high of $134.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.32.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Kornit Digital from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.80.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

