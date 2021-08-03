Kornit Digital (KRNT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $69.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.67 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kornit Digital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $131.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 388.71 and a beta of 1.84. Kornit Digital has a one year low of $53.17 and a one year high of $134.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.32.
Kornit Digital Company Profile
Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.
Further Reading: Upside/Downside
Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.