Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Shares Purchased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRNT. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 165.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

KRNT opened at $131.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 623.84 and a beta of 1.84. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $53.17 and a 52-week high of $134.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.32.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $69.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.67 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The company’s revenue was up 158.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

