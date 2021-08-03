Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of Krystal Biotech stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $58.20. The stock had a trading volume of 153,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,542. Krystal Biotech has a one year low of $39.39 and a one year high of $87.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -27.18 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.62.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.12). As a group, analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRYS. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 1,111.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,385,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,750,000 after buying an additional 1,271,267 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 23.0% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,060,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,713,000 after buying an additional 385,096 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 295.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 241,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,480,000 after buying an additional 180,350 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 178.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,359,000 after buying an additional 153,490 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech during the first quarter valued at $10,323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

