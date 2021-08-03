Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $64.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kymera Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for degrade dysregulated, disease-causing proteins to address previously intractable disease targets. Kymera Therapeutics Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of KYMR stock opened at $59.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.76. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $91.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.92.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 544,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,575,802.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 8,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $412,662.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,292,472.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,335 shares of company stock worth $6,758,907 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KYMR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,831,000 after acquiring an additional 97,292 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 169.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 186,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,255,000 after purchasing an additional 117,346 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $363,000. 50.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

