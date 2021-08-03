Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the June 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kyocera from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

KYOCY opened at $62.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.13. Kyocera has a twelve month low of $54.37 and a twelve month high of $69.67.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter. Kyocera had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 4.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kyocera will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kyocera Company Profile

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its Industrial & Automotive Components Group segment offers fine ceramic components, automotive components, liquid crystal displays, and industrial tools to the industrial machinery, automotive, general industrial, and construction markets.

