Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the June 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kyocera from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.
KYOCY opened at $62.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.13. Kyocera has a twelve month low of $54.37 and a twelve month high of $69.67.
Kyocera Company Profile
Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its Industrial & Automotive Components Group segment offers fine ceramic components, automotive components, liquid crystal displays, and industrial tools to the industrial machinery, automotive, general industrial, and construction markets.
