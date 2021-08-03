L Brands (NYSE:LB) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

L Brands (NYSE:LB)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $82.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $84.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on LB. Citigroup lifted their target price on L Brands from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on L Brands from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on L Brands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on L Brands from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on L Brands from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.27.

Shares of L Brands stock opened at $79.92 on Tuesday. L Brands has a 12 month low of $23.79 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.75.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 137.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.99) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that L Brands will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $2,523,258.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,715,068.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 23,001,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total value of $1,679,310,018.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,037,554 shares of company stock worth $2,008,333,277. Company insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LB. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of L Brands by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,975 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 25,633 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of L Brands by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 586,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of L Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of L Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of L Brands by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 172,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,399,000 after purchasing an additional 77,050 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L Brands, Inc engages in the retail of women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care, beauty and home fragrance products. It operates through the following segments: Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International. The Victoria’s Secret segment sells women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care and beauty products under the Victoria’s Secret and PINK brand names.

