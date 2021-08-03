L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) Insider Mark Landau Acquires 350,625 Shares

L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) insider Mark Landau bought 350,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.58 ($1.85) per share, for a total transaction of A$906,015.00 ($647,153.57).

Mark Landau also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Mark Landau bought 892,500 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.58 ($1.84) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,298,187.50 ($1,641,562.50).

L1 Long Short Fund Company Profile

L1 Long Short Fund Limited is a equity fund launched and managed by L1 Capital Pty Ltd. The fund investments predominantly in Australian and New Zealand securities. It employs long and short strategy to make its investments. The fund employs bottom up approach to make its investments. It is was formed in September 2014 and is domiciled in Australia.

