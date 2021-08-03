L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) Insider Mark Landau Acquires 350,625 Shares

L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) insider Mark Landau bought 350,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.58 ($1.85) per share, for a total transaction of A$906,015.00 ($647,153.57).
Mark Landau also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 19th, Mark Landau bought 892,500 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.58 ($1.84) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,298,187.50 ($1,641,562.50).
