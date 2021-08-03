La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,908 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 232.1% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 1,131.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 2,513.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other La-Z-Boy news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 2,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $99,163.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 423,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,248,742.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

LZB opened at $34.13 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.09. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $46.74.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $519.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

