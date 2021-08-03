LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Buys 24,105 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 196,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,105 shares during the quarter. Marvell Technology makes up approximately 1.6% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $11,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $853,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,100. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRVL. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.91.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.38. 137,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,141,689. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a PE ratio of 93.09, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $32.53 and a one year high of $61.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.65.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.02 million. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

