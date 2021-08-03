LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,046.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $45,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VCIT stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,454,393. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $92.42 and a 1 year high of $97.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.06.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.179 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.