LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,046.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $45,000.
VCIT stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,454,393. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $92.42 and a 1 year high of $97.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.06.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
