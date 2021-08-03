LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Takes Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $651,242,000 after buying an additional 111,107 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 604,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,874,000 after buying an additional 33,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SWK traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,762. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.19 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The firm has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.97%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Gabelli upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. G.Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.00.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

