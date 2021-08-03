Lake Street Financial LLC Acquires 292 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAN. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000.

NYSEARCA TAN opened at $85.45 on Tuesday. Invesco Solar ETF has a twelve month low of $44.71 and a twelve month high of $125.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.06.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

