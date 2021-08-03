Lake Street Financial LLC Cuts Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Lake Street Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,296,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,192,243,000 after buying an additional 1,952,233 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 69.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,461,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $779,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,819 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Danaher by 20.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,380,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,660,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,748 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Danaher by 2.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,144,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,234,975,000 after purchasing an additional 786,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 1,085.7% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 618,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $139,131,000 after purchasing an additional 566,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock opened at $297.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $212.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.51 and a fifty-two week high of $300.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $267.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.93, for a total value of $2,002,831.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,140,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total value of $1,128,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,381 shares of company stock worth $17,691,223. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. upped their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.93.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

