Lake Street Financial LLC Purchases 73 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diamant Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% during the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.8% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% during the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DE opened at $355.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $111.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $350.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.29. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $175.83 and a 1-year high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.23.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

