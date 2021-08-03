Lake Street Financial LLC Raises Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $22,512,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 153.4% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $268.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.93. The stock has a market cap of $79.44 billion and a PE ratio of -70.60. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.71 and a 1-year high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.16 million. Equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.74.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 100 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.58, for a total transaction of $3,083,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,759,614.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 703,322 shares of company stock worth $173,081,481 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

