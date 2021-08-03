Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.21% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is involved in developing, manufacturing, selling and distributing diagnostic medical imaging agents and products for diagnosis of cardiovascular and other diseases. It serves to hospitals, clinics, group practices, integrated delivery networks, group purchasing organizations, radiopharmacies and wholesalers. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is based in NORTH BILLERICA, United States. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Lantheus from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of LNTH opened at $26.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.52. Lantheus has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $28.74.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lantheus will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 7,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $182,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,719 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,887.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 1,293.4% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,361,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,011 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Lantheus in the second quarter worth $203,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in Lantheus in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Lantheus by 3.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

