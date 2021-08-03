Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 17,795 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 105,964 shares.The stock last traded at $15.92 and had previously closed at $16.55.

LGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Largo Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Largo Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.60 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Largo Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Largo Resources from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 91.22.

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.10). Largo Resources had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $39.80 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Largo Resources Ltd. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

