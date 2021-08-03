Latham Group (SWIM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $148.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.97 million. On average, analysts expect Latham Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Latham Group alerts:

NASDAQ SWIM opened at $26.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Latham Group has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $34.73.

SWIM has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Latham Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Latham Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.