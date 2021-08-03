Lathrop Investment Management Corp Increases Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,839 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises 2.3% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $11,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,389,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,799,885,000 after purchasing an additional 58,099 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $811,698,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 7.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,220,919 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $784,551,000 after purchasing an additional 216,709 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,706,178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $659,171,000 after purchasing an additional 132,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Stryker by 1.6% during the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,473,938 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $602,602,000 after acquiring an additional 38,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities upgraded Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $248.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. lifted their price target on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.70.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $1.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $268.10. The stock had a trading volume of 37,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,489. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $259.40. The company has a market cap of $101.10 billion, a PE ratio of 48.99, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $185.20 and a 1-year high of $275.15.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.