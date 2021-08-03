Lathrop Investment Management Corp Sells 1,779 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,142 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America makes up 4.1% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Lathrop Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $19,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LH. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,044.1% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,081,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,743,000 after purchasing an additional 986,719 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,229,000. Melvin Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 73.4% in the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $382,545,000 after purchasing an additional 635,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 44.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,273,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $324,773,000 after purchasing an additional 393,566 shares during the period. Finally, Jana Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 40.4% in the first quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 1,139,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,629,000 after purchasing an additional 327,927 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total transaction of $691,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,258.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total value of $1,199,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LH stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $298.87. The company had a trading volume of 49,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,430. The stock has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $170.05 and a 1-year high of $299.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LH shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.43.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.