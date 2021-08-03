Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. Leggett & Platt updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.700-$2.900 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.70-2.90 EPS.

Shares of LEG opened at $48.05 on Tuesday. Leggett & Platt has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $59.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

In related news, SVP Susan R. Mccoy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $56,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,528.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $282,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,710.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,302 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

