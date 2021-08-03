LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) PT Raised to $58.00 at Roth Capital

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LeMaitre Vascular currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

NASDAQ:LMAT traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.71. 107,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,147. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 2.11. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1 year low of $27.91 and a 1 year high of $64.50.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 19.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 42,762 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $2,180,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,592,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,213,675. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 3,308 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $181,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,816 shares of company stock worth $5,771,628. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMAT. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 37.2% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 38.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 113.1% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1,750.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

