Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) Short Interest Update

Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the June 30th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Level One Bancorp by 55.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Level One Bancorp by 37.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Level One Bancorp by 237.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Level One Bancorp during the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Level One Bancorp during the first quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LEVL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ LEVL traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Level One Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.72 and a fifty-two week high of $28.77. The company has a market cap of $206.85 million, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.25.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.20). Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 15.44%. On average, research analysts predict that Level One Bancorp will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Level One Bancorp’s payout ratio is 8.76%.

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, and term certificate accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.

