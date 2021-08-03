Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. increased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Levi Strauss & Co. currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.92.

NYSE LEVI opened at $28.50 on Monday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $30.84. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.15.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 156.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

In related news, major shareholder Peter E. Jr. Haas sold 71,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $2,155,830.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,775 shares in the company, valued at $689,854.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jenny J. Ming sold 14,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $436,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 496,098 shares of company stock valued at $14,020,270 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEVI. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter worth $109,283,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter worth $48,343,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 38.5% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,707,795 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $160,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,839 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 467.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,090,788 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $26,081,000 after purchasing an additional 898,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,401,097 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $28,134,000 after purchasing an additional 658,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

