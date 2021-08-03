Liberty Latin America (LILA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Liberty Latin America to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ LILA opened at $13.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.96. Liberty Latin America has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $14.78.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Liberty Latin America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

