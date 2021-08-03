Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Hits New 12-Month High at $110.05

Lightspeed POS Inc. (TSE:LSPD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$110.05 and last traded at C$109.10, with a volume of 455647 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.68.

LSPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$82.74 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$104.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$140.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Lightspeed POS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$105.36.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.65 billion and a PE ratio of -72.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$98.73.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

