Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Upgraded at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Limelight Networks from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the company from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Limelight Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:LLNW opened at $2.97 on Friday. Limelight Networks has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $7.04. The company has a market capitalization of $373.30 million, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 21.53% and a negative net margin of 24.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that Limelight Networks will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Limelight Networks news, Director David Peterschmidt sold 17,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $55,260.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,041.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Limelight Networks by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,385,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,074,000 after purchasing an additional 313,924 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Limelight Networks by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,258,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,063,000 after purchasing an additional 880,192 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Limelight Networks by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,184,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after purchasing an additional 222,723 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Limelight Networks by 814.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,718,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,745 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Limelight Networks by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,482,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 116,974 shares during the period. 53.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

