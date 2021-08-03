Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LMNL. Piper Sandler cut shares of Liminal BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright cut Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Get Liminal BioSciences alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMNL. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Liminal BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth $2,374,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Liminal BioSciences by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 20,501 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Liminal BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Liminal BioSciences by 468.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNL opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. Liminal BioSciences has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $21.29. The company has a market capitalization of $88.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.92.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74 million. Liminal BioSciences had a negative net margin of 4,581.80% and a negative return on equity of 457.84%. Analysts predict that Liminal BioSciences will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Liminal BioSciences

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Liminal BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liminal BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.