Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Short Interest Update

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 253,000 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the June 30th total of 197,700 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several analysts have commented on LINC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LINC. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 41,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

LINC stock opened at $6.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.45. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $8.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 39.15%. The firm had revenue of $78.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.07 million. Analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

