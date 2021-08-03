Litentry (LIT) Price Tops $3.89 on Major Exchanges

Litentry (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. Litentry has a market cap of $88.76 million and $37.30 million worth of Litentry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litentry coin can now be bought for about $3.89 or 0.00010104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Litentry has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00060178 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00014701 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.04 or 0.00810449 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00094759 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00041898 BTC.

About Litentry

Litentry (LIT) is a coin. Litentry’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,816,173 coins. Litentry’s official Twitter account is @litentry

According to CryptoCompare, “Litentry is a network that supports DID aggregation protocol and a decentralized mobile application. Litentry Network is built on top of the Substrate framework with the objective of enabling DID aggregation, verification, and credit calculation. It aims to simplify the process of resolving agnostic DID mechanisms by integrating DID standards into a modularized identity service. The Litentry mobile application serves as a secure vehicle for users to collect their decentralized identities and manage them in one place. LIT token holders are also able to participate in on-chain governance in an efficient and secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Litentry

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litentry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litentry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litentry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

