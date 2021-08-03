LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Price Target Increased to $63.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) had its target price hoisted by Truist Securities from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

LKQ has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist raised their price objective on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded LKQ from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research raised their target price on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Get LKQ alerts:

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $51.01 on Monday. LKQ has a 1 year low of $26.73 and a 1 year high of $52.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.65.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $67,387.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in LKQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,787,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 539,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,846,000 after purchasing an additional 200,600 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 8.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,824 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 10.0% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 401,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,995,000 after purchasing an additional 36,441 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 51.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,141 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 9,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.