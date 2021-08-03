LMS Capital plc (LON:LMS) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.30

LMS Capital plc (LON:LMS) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LMS stock opened at GBX 35 ($0.46) on Tuesday. LMS Capital has a 12 month low of GBX 27.20 ($0.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 37.97 ($0.50). The firm has a market capitalization of £28.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 34.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Get LMS Capital alerts:

About LMS Capital

LMS Capital plc is an investment company focused on small to medium sized companies. The Company’s investment objective is to optimize realizations from the investment portfolio and return the proceeds to shareholders. The Company’s investment portfolio consists of publicly quoted and private company investments in the United Kingdom and the United States held directly and through funds.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for LMS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.